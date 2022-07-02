Strider strikes out 11, Riley homers as Braves beat Reds 4-1

The loss was Cincinnati’s fourth straight overall and 10th straight at home, the team’s longest home losing streak since an 11-game skid in 1986 at Riverfront Stadium. The team fell a season-high 25 games under .500 at 26-51.

Tyler Mahle set a season high with four walks, including Harris II with the bases loaded in the fourth to force in Atlanta’s second run. Mahle (3-7) allowed five hits and two runs with five strikeouts. He also hit a batter.

Riley led off the second with his 20th homer of the season, which landed four rows deep in the left field seats.

Riley had gone 12 straight games without a homer before going deep on Friday. He led off the second on Saturday with a high arcing fly and later scored on Mahle’s bases-loaded walk and added an RBI double in Atlanta’s two-run seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: RHP Jay Jackson (right lat strain) was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. … RHP Touki Toussaint was designated for assignment. … Adam Duvall was hit on the left hand with a pitch in the second inning and left the game after the top of the third.

Reds: C Tyler Stephenson (fractured right thumb) is expected to begin a rehab assignment on Monday. Stephenson has been sidelined since June 10. … SS Kyle Farmer was hit on the left wrist with a pitch leading off the fifth and was immediately replaced by Matt Reynolds. Manager David Bell was ejected by plate umpire Tripp Gibson.

UP NEXT

RHP Charlie Morton (4-3, 4.73 ERA) is scheduled to start for Atlanta against RHP Luis Castillo (3-4, 3.32 ERA) in Sunday’s series finale. Morton allowed two hits and two runs over 5 1/3 innings of a 7-6 win over Cincinnati on April 8. Castillo threw a career-high 123 pitches over six shutout innings of a 5-3 Reds win over the Cubs at Chicago on Tuesday.

