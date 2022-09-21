Straw leads Guardians to 10-7 win over White Sox in 11

Aaron Civale, making his first start since Aug. 28 due to right forearm inflammation, limited the White Sox for three hits through the first five innings. But Chicago broke through in the sixth as Andrus hit a single and stole second base. The Guardians unsuccessfully challenged the safe call on the stolen base. Civale was pulled after walking Yoan Moncada.

Nick Sandlin took over and hit Abreu on the arm to load the bases and set up Eloy Jimenez's tying single. After Andrew Vaughn struck out, the Guardians nearly escaped as Pollock hit a potential double play grounder to second. But Rosario's relay throw skipped wide of first base, allowing two runs to score.

Cleveland took advantage of two walks by Jimmy Lambert, who replaced ace Dylan Cease, to start the seventh. Kwan hit an RBI single off Aaron Bummer, and Ramirez barely beat a long throw from Andrus for a tying single. Josh Naylor followed with a single to shallow left. But Andrus recovered to throw home, where home plate umpire Shane Livensparger ruled Zavala tagged Rosario for the final out. However, replays showed Rosario's hand tagged the plate before Zavala tagged him, but the Guardians were out of challenges after unsuccessfully challenging Andrus' stolen base.

Cease lowered his ERA to 2.13 despite striking out three, tying a season low in an April 21 loss at Cleveland. Cease has a 1.35 ERA with 146 strikeouts in his last 21 starts.

Gimenez poked a drive down the left field line that skipped past a tumbling Pollock for a triple to start the second. Austin Hedges' sacrifice fly gave Cleveland a 1-0 lead that stood until the sixth.

Chicago didn't advance a runner past first base against Civale until two out in the fifth, when Zavala's single advanced Pollock to second. But Harrison flied to the warning track in right.

The start of the game was delayed by 40 minutes because of rain.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa wasn't medically cleared to attend Tuesday's game. The White Sox are 13-7 under acting manager Miguel Cairo.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Zach Plesac (right hand fracture) threw 45 pitches in a three-inning simulated game prior to Triple-A Columbus' game at Toledo with no issues.

White Sox: SS Tim Anderson (sagittal band tear of left middle finger) took batting practice and fielded grounders but wasn't sure if he would need a minor league rehab assignment before rejoining the team. “We would love for him to go, but he'll make that decision,” Cairo said. Andrus took grounders at second base in anticipation of Anderson's return, which isn't likely to occur during this three-game series. “I don't have a time table on it,” Anderson said. “It's just mostly how I feel.” ... RHP Johnny Cueto (sinus infection) said he's healthy to make his start Thursday after being scratched Sept. 17. “I felt weak, and my vision wasn't right,” Cueto said.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Triston McKenzie (10-11, 3.08) will start Wednesday against White Sox RHP Lance Lynn (7-5, 3.99).

