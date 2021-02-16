Storm blamed for 2 deaths in Ohio, vaccine shipment delays

ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks urged people to stay home if possible. “If you have to go out, please, please give our drivers enough room to do their work,” he said.

Roads in 13 northwestern Ohio counties were closed to all but emergency travel through the morning. At least three counties in southeastern Ohio also were under Level 3 snow emergencies.

While snowfall totals were less in the rest of the state, much of Ohio was dealing with snow, sleet and ice from the storm that moved in late Monday afternoon. Temperatures were expected to fall into the single digits Wednesday morning and more snow could be coming later in the week.

Hospitals and health clinics in Toledo, Dayton and Columbus and several counties in western Ohio canceled their COVID-19 vaccination appointments on Tuesday and were rescheduling the shots.

In the Columbus area, appointments were being rescheduled for Wednesday or Thursday for more than 600 older adults who had been slated to get a second dose through Franklin County Public Health.

“We know it was an inconvenience for folks today ... but we just didn’t want to risk them being out in the weather,” said spokeswoman Mitzi Kline.

The rescheduling won’t affect other appointments this week, she said.

This week’s winter storm has delayed shipments of some doses of the vaccine, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday as he also suggested an online scheduling tool for Ohioans still isn’t ready to roll out.

Coronavirus vaccines sent directly to providers would be slowed by one or two days, DeWine said.

Doses that the state repackages and sends to smaller distributors are being made on a two-hour delay. The weather will “slow down for at least a little while the number of people who can be vaccinated in Ohio,” DeWine said.

At the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, lawmakers canceled more than a dozen legislative meetings scheduled for Tuesday. The House canceled all of its committee work while some Senate committee hearings were delayed or rescheduled for later in the week.

Ohio State University remained open Tuesday but moved all of its classes online. The University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University shut down entirely.

___

Associated Press reporters Andrew Welsh-Huggins, Kantele Franko and Farnoush Amiri in Columbus contributed. Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Mason Spohn shovels snow off a sidewalk near Baer Wheels on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. The storm dropped several inches in the Columbus area overnight. (Joshua A. Bickel /The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

Jim Johnson shovels snow out of his driveway on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. The storm dropped several inches in the Columbus area overnight. (Joshua A. Bickel /The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

North High Street is nearly empty as snow falls on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. The storm dropped several inches in the Columbus area overnight. (Joshua A. Bickel /The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

A snow family sits on a lawn on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. The storm dropped several inches in the Columbus area overnight. (Joshua A. Bickel /The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

A COTA bus drives north on High Street during a snow storm on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. The storm dropped several inches in the Columbus area overnight. (Joshua A. Bickel /The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

A woman crosses Wooster Street as snow falls Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in downtown Bowling Green, Ohio. Much of the area is expected to receive a foot of snow. (J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune via AP) Credit: JD POOLEY Credit: JD POOLEY