Stoops: Rodriguez will return for No. 9 Kentucky on Oct. 1

Stoops announced Rodriguez’s return during Monday’s weekly news conference but did not state a reason for the running back’s absence that will keep him out for upcoming non-conference games against FCS Youngstown State on Saturday and Mid-American Conference member Northern Illinois.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty in July to driving under the influence, and discipline was expected, but Stoops has said only that the 1,300-yard rusher was “unavailable” but not suspended and did not specify how his status was being determined.