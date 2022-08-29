Stoops: Rodriguez out for No. 20 Kentucky, facing suspension

Rodriguez pleaded guilty this summer to driving under the influence and other charges following his arrest in May. Neither the senior nor linebacker Jordan Wright was listed on the depth chart released Monday, but Stoops said they were "unavailable" rather than suspended. He did not offer further details during a news conference.

“These players have some rights as well and I have to be very conscientious of that,” he said. “I expect a few of them will have multiple-game suspensions, but I don’t know. I’ll address it next week."