Stojanovic scores in 93rd, Chicago beats Cincinnati 4-3

Luka Stojanovic scored in the 93rd minute to help the Chicago Fire beat FC Cincinnati 4-3 on Wednesday night in a game between teams that won’t be in the playoffs

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luka Stojanovic scored in the 93rd minute to help the Chicago Fire beat FC Cincinnati 4-3 on Wednesday night in a game between teams that won't be in the playoffs.

Stojanovic's shot from distance came two minutes after Cincinnati's Tyler Blackett tied it at 3 with his first MLS goal. Stojanovic settled a clearance attempt and volleyed it over goalie Przemyslaw Tyton.

Chicago (8-16-7) built a 2-0 lead after Robert Beric scored twice three minutes apart early in the first half. He controlled a rebound with his chest and beat Tyton at the far post in the 14th minute, then sent home a loose ball in front of the net in the 17th minute for his first multi-goal game with Chicago.

Álvaro Medrán scored on a free kick in the 71st to give Chicago a 3-2 lead.

Luciano Acosta pulled Cincinnati (4-18-8) within a goal of Chicago in the 28th minute with his seventh of the season, tapping in Brandon Vázquez's header at the back post.

Vázquez tied it at 2 in the 36th minute by settling Ronald Matarrita's long pass over the defense and sending it through the legs of goalie Gabriel Slonina.

