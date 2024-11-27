Still alive in the Big 12, TCU travels to Cincinnati to take on the Bearcats

Series record: Cincinnati leads 2-1.

What's at stake?

TCU is still alive in the chaotic Big 12 Championship race. They need to win and see three of the four teams that are 6-2 in Big 12 play lose. For the fifth straight game, the Cincinnati Bearcats can clinch bowl eligibility with a win. A victory also would double Cincinnati's win total from a year ago.

Key matchup

TCU's passing game vs. Cincinnati's secondary. TCU throws the ball at a 327.2 yards per game clip and quarterback Josh Hoover is averaging 316.8 yards passing. The Horned Frogs have three receivers with 50 or more receptions, and this will create a problem for the Bearcats. Cincinnati's defense has allowed 223.7 passing yards per game this season.

Players to watch

TCU: Hoover has 25-plus pass attempts in every game this season, and he is right on the doorstep of leading the Big 12 in passing yards with 3,485.

Cincinnati: RB Corey Kiner became the fifth running back in program history to reach 1,000 rushing yards in back-to-back seasons. He's done it with back-to-back 100-yard rushing games at Iowa State and Kansas State.

Facts & figures

The Bearcats and Horned Frogs faced off in 2002, 2003 and 2004 as Conference USA members, with Cincinnati winning twice. ... Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer has 43 catches this season, two away from matching Travis Kelce for the Bearcats single-season record for receptions by a tight end. ... TCU is second in the Big 12 averaging 34.6 points per game. ... Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby is the only Power Four quarterback this season with 2,500 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns and eight rushing touchdowns. ... TCU is third in the county in fourth down conversion percentage (.778) and 29th in third down conversion percentage (.449) while also having five straight touchdown drives in each of its last two games... TCU wide receiver Jake Bech and Cincinnati running back Corey Kiner were teammates at LSU in 2021. ... Cincinnati (2021) and TCU (2022) are the last two teams from the Big 12 to play in the College Football Playoff.

