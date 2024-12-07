Stevenson's 20 lead Cleveland State past Green Bay 83-61

Led by Je'Shawn Stevenson's 20 points, the Cleveland State Vikings defeated the Green Bay Phoenix 83-61
news
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
X

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (AP) — Je'Shawn Stevenson scored 20 points as Cleveland State beat Green Bay 83-61 on Saturday.

Stevenson added three steals for the Vikings (5-6, 1-1 Horizon League). Tevin Smith scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line. Chase Robinson shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Phoenix (2-8, 0-2) were led in scoring by Foster Wonders, who finished with 10 points. Mac Wrecke added 10 points for Green Bay. Jeremiah Johnson also put up nine points.

Cleveland State next plays Saturday against Brescia at home, and Green Bay will host Milwaukee on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Shipping deadlines to know, or you may have to pay a lot more this year
2
History column: Pearl Harbor attack had profound effect on Hamilton
3
‘Officers near tears:’ West Chester Twp. donates cruisers to North...
4
Mercy Health West Hospital set to shutter its Family Birthing Center...
5
New Miami council votes to keep police department funded instead of...