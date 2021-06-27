Steve Torrence takes No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying

The three-time defending series champion and current points leader had a 3.705-second run at 324.83 mph on Friday, and also made the quickest passes during Saturday’s final two sessions.

“It gives you a lot of confidence as a driver to know you’ve got a car that was low every session, went A to B and had no hiccups,” Torrence said. “It definitely boosts your confidence, but tomorrow is going to be a lot hotter and track conditions are going to change a lot. We’ll go do the best we can and see if we can go four rounds tomorrow.”