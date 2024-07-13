Steve Stricker chips in twice for birdie, takes 1-shot lead into Firestone final round

“I didn’t play very well today, I scored well,” said Stricker, the 57-year-old Wisconsin player who won at Firestone in 2021 and 2023.

Hall of Famer Ernie Els and Robert Karlsson were tied for second. Els, a two-time winner this season, holed out from 132 yards from the rough for eagle on the par-4 17th in a 64. Karlsson shot 66.

Stricker has seven major titles and 17 overall victories on the 50-and-over tour. He had three bogeys in the round.

“It’s a tough golf course,” Stricker said. “You get out of position, you have to rely on your short game a lot and I got out of position quite a a few times I should say. You’ve just got to keep grinding it out.

“It’s one of those courses that just keeps coming after you, too. If you’re off a little bit, you pay the price."

Els used a wedge for the eagle on 16.

“Can’t see the ball land and I just watched the crowd behind,” Els said. “The one tall guy behind just went really ballistic, so I knew it was in so it was really cool.”

Jerry Kelly, the 2020 and 2022 champion, had a 67 to join fourth-alternate Michael Wright (63) and K.J. Choi (67) at 6 under. Wright had the low round of the day.

“I had a section through the middle of the round where I actually blacked out," Wright said. "I didn’t even put any scores. down on my scorecard, I had forgotten to write the scores.”

Second-round leader Steven Alker had a 74 to drop into a tie for 10th at 3 under.

The event — originally called the Senior Players Championship — is the fourth of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions, with the winner getting a spot in The Players Championship in March.

