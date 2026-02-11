Stephenson wins arbitration case against Reds. Angels defeat Detmers as players lead 7-2

Stephenson will earn $6.8 million instead of the team’s offer of $6.55 million in a decision by Josh Gordon, Allen Ponak and Chris Cameron, who heard arguments Monday.

Lee gets a $2.2 million salary rather than the club's offer of $2 million. His case was heard by Jeanne Vonhof, Paul Radvany and Margie Brogan on Jan. 30.

Detmers will receive the Angels' $2,625,000 proposal rather than his $2,925,000 request in a case decided by Robert Herman, Samantha Tower and Scott Buchheit.

Stephenson hit .239 with 13 homers and 50 RBIs in 88 games last year. He was sidelined from mid-March until May 2 by a strained left oblique and between Aug. 15 and Sept. 5 by a broken left thumb sustained while catching a pitch from Hunter Greene during a game against Milwaukee.

Stephenson, who earned $4,925,000 last year, turns 30 in August and can become a free agent after this year’s World Series. He has a .261 batting average with 63 homers and 258 RBIs in six major league seasons, all with the Reds.

The 31-year-old Lee was 2-4 with a 3.29 ERA and two saves in 74 relief appearances last season, when the left-hander earned $1,025,000.

Detmers, 26, was moved to the bullpen last year and went 5-3 with a 3.96 ERA and three saves in 61 relief appearances. He earned $1,825,000.

Detmers pitched a no-hitter against Tampa Bay on May 10, 2022, in his 11th major league start. He is 21-31 with a 4.77 ERA in five major league seasons with the Angels.

Kansas City All-Star left-hander Kris Bubic had his hearing Tuesday, asking for $6.15 million instead of the Royals’ $5.15 million offer. A decision by Margaret Brogan, Brian Keller and Janice Johnston is expected Wednesday, along with the ruling for a previously argued case involving Toronto left-hander Eric Lauer ($5.75 million vs. $4.4 million).

Bubic, 28, was 8-7 with a 2.55 ERA in 20 starts last year, setting career bests for wins and ERA. He didn’t pitch after July 26 because of a strained left rotator cuff.

Bubic had a $3 million salary last year and can become a free agent after this year’s World Series. He is 19-36 with a 4.14 ERA in six major league seasons, all with the Royals.

Two players remain scheduled for hearings this week: Milwaukee catcher Willson Contreras ($9.9 million vs. $8.55 million) and Miami right-hander Calvin Faucher ($2.05 million vs. $1.8 million).

