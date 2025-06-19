Steer hits a 2-run homer and Reds win rain-shortened game 4-2 over Twins.

Spencer Steer hit a two-run home run and Nick Lodolo allowed two runs on three hits in five innings to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 in a rain-shortened game
Dark storm clouds over Great American Ball Park during a weather delay before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Dark storm clouds over Great American Ball Park during a weather delay before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
news
By JEFF WALLNER – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer hit a two-run home run and Nick Lodolo allowed two runs on three hits in five innings to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 in a game called in the sixth inning because of rain.

The start was delayed two hours and seven minutes by severe weather. With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, rain returned and the game was called after a 53-minute delay.

The Reds have won four straight and nine of their last 12 games to climb within one game of the third NL wild-card spot. They are a season high four games above .500 at 39-35.

Byron Buxton's 11th career leadoff homer put the Twins ahead 1-0. It was his second leadoff homer this season, and first since May 4 at Boston.

Nick Lodolo (5-5) allowed a run and two hits following Buxton's home run.

Steer put the Reds ahead 2-1 in the first with a two-out, two-run homer off Bailey Ober (4-4) who allowed four runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.

RBI singles by Matt McLain in the second and Will Benson in the third extended the Reds' lead to 4-1.

Key moment

After waiting more than two hours for the game to start, Buxton launched Lodolo's first pitch into the left-field seats for his 13th home run of the season.

Key stat

The Reds have scored 57 runs in the first inning, second most in the major leagues behind the Dodgers, who have scored 58.

Up next

Reds RHP Nick Martinez (4-7, 3.92 ERA) will face Twins RHP Chris Paddack (2-6, 4.30) in the series finale on Thursday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Cincinnati Reds' Spencer Steer rounds the bases after hitting a two-run homer in the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton celebrates hitting a solo home run as he rounds the bases in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

As the sun breaks through, a rainbow and lighting are seen over Great American Ball Park at the end of a weather delay before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Crash on I-75 blocking traffic
2
Man killed in Middletown bar parking lot shooting identified
3
Hamilton Schools’ new leader talks about priorities for next year
4
City awaits ICE action; Mayor Rue: Trump ‘can’t keep our city out of...
5
New fire chief talks about what’s next for Middletown