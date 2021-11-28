Steelers search for answers after blowout by Bengals

With Sunday's win, the Bengals (7-4) completed their first regular-season sweep of the Steelers since 2009.

The Bengals-Steelers rivalry has had its share of trash talking and altercations. But under third-year head coach Zac Taylor, the Bengals mostly have let their performances do the talking. Taylor improved to 3-3 against the Steelers; Cincinnati, which lost 11 straight to the Steelers, has now beaten them three straight times.

“Our goals go through this division," Taylor said. "It feels pretty dang good to go 2-0 against a team in our division.”

It was a painful Sunday for Pittsburgh, in particular for Ben Roethlisberger, who threw two interceptions and was sacked three times. One of those picks was returned 24 yards for a touchdown just before halftime by former Steeler Mike Hilton. Roethlisberger completed 24 of 41 passes for 263 yards.

“We're going to come in (Monday) to meet and talk about it," Roethlisberger said. "It’s tough. We’re in crunch time. It’s against a divisional opponent. You needed to come out and play well, and we didn’t.”

Tomlin stressed the importance of Sunday's game throughout the week, with it being on the road against a division opponent and leading into next week's game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field. So was he surprised how poorly his team performed?

“Certainly,” Tomlin said. “Credit to those guys. They did the things required in a game like this and we didn’t. We got beat up front on both sides of the ball. When you lose the scrimmage, games can look like that. We seek no comfort. We stunk it up today.”

Tomlin said his team lost most of its one-on-one matchups on Sunday and that he was open to making any changes necessary to fix the issues. After allowing 41 points for the second straight week, the Steelers insist their problems are fixable.

But with only six games left, time is running out.

“The AFC is still open," said Roethlisberger. "Obviously, we didn’t do ourselves any favors. Games like this show a lot about a team’s character, your heart. Do you continue to fight, and fight for each other? Do you bounce back? That's the key.”

Caption Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward leaves the field after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean