Steelers expect Roethlisberger to play against Bengals

Tomlin believes Williams will also be able to slide back into his starting role despite not participating in practice this week. Recently acquired Avery Williamson has filled in for Williams during the week, though Tomlin left little doubt as to who will get the majority of the snaps.

“I’m extremely comfortable in (Williams') body of work and level of preparedness that he can work much the same as Ben," Tomlin said.

The Steelers could also have defensive tackle Tyson Alualu back after he missed most of the last two games with a left knee injury. Alualu practiced on Friday and is on track to help out a run defense that has struggled in his absence.

Cornerback Mike Hilton's shoulder, however, continues to be an issue. It appears he could miss a fourth straight game. And it's not clear whether rookie running back Anthony McFarland Jr. and rookie offensive tackle Kevin Dotson will be available. Both were away from the facility on Friday due to an illness that Tomlin said was not COVID-19.

