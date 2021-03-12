Steelers bring back offensive lineman Finney on 1-year deal

The Steelers signed Finney to a one-year contract on Friday, a week after Finney was released by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Finney spent his first five seasons in the NFL in Pittsburgh after the team signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent in the spring of 2015. He spent most of 2015 on the practice squad but made the 53-man roster in 2016 and served a variety of roles before leaving in free agency last March. He appeared in 59 games with 13 starts for the Steelers during his first stint in Pittsburgh.