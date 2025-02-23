Staveskie and Cleveland State host Oakland

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -2.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State plays Oakland after Tahj Staveskie scored 22 points in Cleveland State's 73-65 win against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 7-4 at home. Oakland is fifth in the Horizon League in rebounding with 32.3 rebounds. Tuburu Niavalurua paces the Golden Grizzlies with 7.6 boards.

The Vikings are 13-4 against Horizon League opponents. Cleveland State ranks sixth in the Horizon League shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.

Oakland's average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Oakland gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Jones is averaging 5.4 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Niavalurua is averaging 16.4 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 59.1% over the past 10 games.

Ebrima Dibba is averaging 3.5 points and four assists for the Vikings. Tevin Smith is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.