State: Thousands enter Ohio's $1M Vax-a-Million lottery

The Ohio Department of Health fielded more than 60,000 calls about the lottery Tuesday, the day registration began, with the Vax-a-Million website receiving more than 25 million page views.

The Health Department said Wednesday it will release the total number of entrants May 24 after the first names are drawn and the verification process is completed. Winners must be permanent Ohio residents and have received at least one dose of the vaccine, meaning the first person drawn by the state might not be the eventual winner.