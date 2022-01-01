Hamburger icon
State probes fatal shooting by officer minutes into new year

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — State officials in Ohio are investigating a fatal police shooting minutes into the new year.

Police said Saturday that officers were investigating gunfire in Canton shortly after midnight Friday.

Chief Jack Angelo said an officer who was outside his vehicle confronted someone who began shooting a firearm. Angelo said the officer feared for his safety and fired his duty weapon at the person, striking him.

Police said first aid was administered and the person was transported to a hospital by fire department paramedics.

The Stark County coroner's office said the man was pronounced dead just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Aultman Hospital. His name and other information wasn’t immediately released.

The shooting occurred at 12:06 a.m. as many in the community were celebrating the end of 2021 and the beginning of the new year minutes earlier.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating and all evidence including body camera images and firearms has been turned over to the bureau. The officer involved has been placed on administrative duty, which is standard procedure in shootings involving police.

