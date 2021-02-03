State investigates after officers shoot, man hospitalized

Columbus police responded just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a woman being shot, police said. When officers arrived, they chased a man encountered at the scene, and “at some point during the interaction, officers discharged their firearm,” according to a Columbus police news release.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition, police said. Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the incident as is automatic under an agreement with the the city.