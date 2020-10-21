State halts monthly inspections at troubled county jail

Gov. Mike DeWine had ordered the inspections of the Cuyahoga County Jail in June 2019, following several inmate deaths and concerns about abuse and mismanagement. The jail also became the subject of dozens of lawsuits that accused the county of poor leadership.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections noted this week that after 16 months of increased scrutiny, the county jail complies with all state standards except for seven. In 2018 state inspectors found the jail out of compliance with 84.