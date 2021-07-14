State disciplines 6 following probe of detained teen's death

In April, Gies said the agency had removed its former medical director, terminated the contract of the physician serving the facility where the teen died, and created the new positions of agency chief of health care services and a quality improvement manager. The agency is also adding one new nurse at each of the state's three juvenile correctional facilities.

At issue is the case of Robert Wright, found dead on Aug. 31 by a guard who entered his cell at Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility in central Ohio to tell him it was time to take his morning medication.

Two guards seen in a security video released Wednesday investigate the youth’s cell casually and without any apparent urgency after he was found. They were disciplined for failing to immediately notify medical staff of an unresponsive youth; failing to immediately signal a medical emergency; and failing to immediately administer emergency first aid or CPR, according to agency records.

Wright had heart disease and also "amphetamine intoxication" at the time of his death, according to an earlier investigation by the state highway patrol, which said the levels of amphetamines were very low. Neither the patrol nor the Department of Youth Services was able to determine where the drugs came from.

Wright complained to his mother in an Aug. 18 phone call he wasn’t feeling well, and other youths had said “Wright complained of having periodic chest pains, headaches and also trouble breathing at times,” according to the patrol report.

DYS policy called for CPR to be performed within four minutes, but it took seven minutes before it was started on the teen, according to an internal investigation by the agency. It's unclear the impact of that delay, since Wright's body was cool to the touch almost as soon as he was discovered unresponsive.

Wright was serving a juvenile sentence for sexual battery out of Hamilton County. The Circleville facility houses just more than 100 young men.