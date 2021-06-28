State budget to include Ohio K-12 school funding overhaul

The final version of the budget also includes $250 million for broadband access trying to boost connections to high-speed internet in underserved areas. The state estimates 300,000 households and at least 1 million residents across Ohio lack broadband.

The Senate had removed the broadband funding after Senate President Matt Huffman said there weren’t enough details on how the money would be spent for the Senate to support it.

Among other details in the final version of the budget, the plan:

— Provides a 3% personal income tax cut for Ohioans, a compromise between the House plan, which proposed a 2% cut, and the Senate, which wanted a 5% personal income tax cut. Democrats oppose the cut, saying it will benefit the wealthiest Ohioans.

— Allots $170 million over two years for the state's H2Ohio clean water initiative.

— Declares Juneteenth a state holiday in Ohio. The day commemorating June 19, 1865, when slaves in Galveston, Texas, were told they were free, was declared a national holiday earlier this month.