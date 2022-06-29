journal-news logo
State agency to lead probe into deadly Akron police shooting

Authorities say a man shot and killed by police following a vehicle and foot pursuit this week died from multiple gunshot wounds

AKRON. Ohio (AP) — A man shot and killed by police following a vehicle and foot pursuit this week died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death has been ruled a homicide, authorities announced Wednesday.

The Akron Beacon Journal reported the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation into the death of Jayland Walker at the request of Akron police. The findings about his death were announced Wednesday by the Medical Examiners Office in Summit County.

Authorities have said police attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Walker, a 25-year-old Akron resident, around 12:30 a.m. Monday, but he drove off and fired a shot during the subsequent car chase.

Walker eventually slowed down his vehicle and jumped out as it continued to move. Officers then chased him on foot into a parking lot, where authorities say Walker created a “deadly threat” that led to officers shooting him shortly after 1 a.m.

Authorities have not disclosed further details about the incident or said how many officers fired shots, citing the ongoing investigation. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice in such cases.

