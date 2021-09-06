STAT WATCH: Walker's 264 yards most in an opener in 7 years

BRAWNY BRUINS

UCLA has allowed a total of 75 rushing yards in two games — Hawaii (26) and LSU (49).

Those stand as the Bruins’ best consecutive games since they held Stanford (49) and Arizona (minus-13) to 36 yards on the ground in 2006. UCLA had a top-10 rushing defense that year and had a four-game stretch of holding opponents to 53 or fewer yards.

THROW BALL TO HALL

Ball State's Justin Hall extended his streak of consecutive games with at least one catch to a nation-leading 44 and has a shot to break the NCAA record of 54 by Central Michigan's Bryan Anderson (2006-09).

He had eight catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns against Western Illinois and now has 265 career receptions, most among active players.

HERD STAMPEDE

Marshall recorded nine sacks against Navy, second-most in program history and three off the school record of 12 against Ohio in 1986. Eli Neal had three of the sacks after having 1.5 in his first 23 games.

According to Pro Football Focus, Navy had 26 pass plays, giving Marshall a sack rate of 35%.

4 PICKS AND A LOSS

Kent State became the first team since Arizona two years ago to intercept four passes and lose.

The Golden Eagles' picks came in a 41-10 loss to Texas A&M. Arizona did the same thing in losing its 2019 opener against Hawaii.

Texas Tech and Troy had four interceptions while winning their openers. The Red Raiders had only five picks in 10 games last year. Troy's four interceptions came against Southern.

FINEST IN THE FCS

There were two monster performances in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Fordham linebacker Ryan Greenhagen matched a Division I record with 30 tackles in a 52-7 loss to Nebraska.

Presbyterian's Ren Hefley tossed an FCS-record 10 touchdown passes in an 84-43 victory over NAIA member St. Andrews (N.C.) University.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) is stopped short of the goal line by UCLA defensive back Martell Irby (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez