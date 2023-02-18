Stars bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Blue Jackets

Columbus is 17-34-4 overall and 5-17-2 on the road. The Blue Jackets have a -68 scoring differential, with 139 total goals scored and 207 allowed.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Stars won 2-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamie Benn has scored 21 goals with 25 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Boone Jenner has 16 goals and 14 assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-1-5, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Joel Kiviranta: out (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Gustav Nyquist: out for season (shoulder), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Carson Meyer: out (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Vladislav Gavrikov: day to day (trade-related).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.