Starling leads second-half rally for Irish in 82-66 win

There were nine lead changes in the first half, the final one coming with a Laszewski 3-pointer at the end of the half for a 42-40 lead. Laszewski had 17 points by halftime and Lubin 10 while Agee had 13. Bowling Green shot 53% in the first half but Notre Dame had six more points both at the line and off turnovers.

The victory completed a 5-0 season-opening homestand. The Irish are off to their first 5-0 start since 2017-18 when they opened 6-0.

