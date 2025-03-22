Stanford squares off against Kent State in NIT matchup

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford takes on Kent State in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Cardinal's record in ACC games is 12-10, and their record is 9-3 against non-conference opponents. Stanford averages 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Golden Flashes are 12-8 in MAC play. Kent State is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Stanford scores 73.4 points, 5.4 more per game than the 68.0 Kent State allows. Kent State has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 45.0% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Raynaud is averaging 20.1 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Cardinal. Oziyah Sellers is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Sullinger is averaging 15.3 points for the Golden Flashes. VonCameron Davis is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.