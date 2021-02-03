'Stand Your Ground' bill fails before Arkansas House panel

The House Judiciary Committee rejected the proposal to remove the state’s duty to retreat after hearing three hours of testimony. The Senate-backed bill failed on a voice vote, and the committee's chair quickly adjourned the meeting after the vote.

A similar measure failed before a Senate panel two years ago, but the bill this year moved more easily through the Legislature after groups that opposed it have said they're neutral to the latest version. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has not said whether he supports the legislation.