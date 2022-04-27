Stamkos has 1st 100-point season, Bolts top Blue Jackets 4-1

Each team scored before the game was three minutes old.

Kucherov extended his goal streak to seven games when his wrist shot from the high slot sailed through traffic and past Merzlikins at 1:37. The Blue Jackets tied it at 2:59 when Bjorkstrand beat Vasilevskiy with a power-play one-timer from the top of the left circle for his 26th of the season.

Stamkos put the Lightning ahead 2-1 with about three minutes left in the first, beating Merzlikins with a power-play one-timer from the lower left circle and got his second in the second period.

Palat converted Kucherov’s passout with 5:07 remaining in the game for his 18th goal.

The Lightning played the final 2 1/2 periods with five defensemen after Erik Cernak was hit in the face by a deflected shot during a first-period power play.

NOTES

Stamkos passed Martin St. Louis on Thursday to become the Lightning’s career scoring leader. ... The Lightning have won five in a row against the Blue Jackets, including both games this season.

UP NEXT

The Blue Jackets and Lightning head for Columbus, where they play the second of their home-and-home series on Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) doesn't like the call as after he is called for slashing during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) doesn't like the call as after he is called for slashing during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrate Stamkos' goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The goal gave Stamkos 100 points this season. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrate Stamkos' goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The goal gave Stamkos 100 points this season. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The goal gave Stamkos 100 points this season. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The goal gave Stamkos 100 points this season. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) scores a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The goal gave Stamkos 100 points this season. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) scores a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The goal gave Stamkos 100 points this season. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken

Combined Shape Caption Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Carson Meyer (55) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken Combined Shape Caption Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Carson Meyer (55) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) and center Brayden Point (21) get the puck from Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) and center Brayden Point (21) get the puck from Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and center Brayden Point (21) celebrate Stamkos' goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and center Brayden Point (21) celebrate Stamkos' goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken Credit: Jason Behnken