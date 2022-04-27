journal-news logo
X

Stamkos has 1st 100-point season, Bolts top Blue Jackets 4-1

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The goal gave Stamkos 100 points this season. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The goal gave Stamkos 100 points this season. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

news
By JOHN KREISER, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Steven Stamkos reached the 100-point mark for the first time in his NHL career by scoring two goals and assisting on two more, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos reached the 100-point mark for the first time in his NHL career by scoring two goals and assisting on two more, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Stamkos had an assist and a power-play goal in the first period, then got point No. 100 when he took a pass from Nikita Kucherov and beat Elvis Merzlikins from the right circle at 7:29 of the second to put Tampa Bay ahead 3-1.

Stamkos also assisted on Ondrej Palat’s third-period goal for his 101st point; his previous career high was 98 points in 2018-19. He has at least three points in each of his past five games and is the eighth NHL player to reach 100 points this season.

Kucherov had a goal and three assists, giving him nine points in his past two games, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves for Tampa Bay, which will look to extend its third Stanley Cup championship streak to three straight when the playoffs begin next week.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored a first-period power-play goal and Merzlikins finished with 28 saves for the Blue Jackets, who are 1-4-1 in their last six games.

Each team scored before the game was three minutes old.

Kucherov extended his goal streak to seven games when his wrist shot from the high slot sailed through traffic and past Merzlikins at 1:37. The Blue Jackets tied it at 2:59 when Bjorkstrand beat Vasilevskiy with a power-play one-timer from the top of the left circle for his 26th of the season.

Stamkos put the Lightning ahead 2-1 with about three minutes left in the first, beating Merzlikins with a power-play one-timer from the lower left circle and got his second in the second period.

Palat converted Kucherov’s passout with 5:07 remaining in the game for his 18th goal.

The Lightning played the final 2 1/2 periods with five defensemen after Erik Cernak was hit in the face by a deflected shot during a first-period power play.

NOTES

Stamkos passed Martin St. Louis on Thursday to become the Lightning’s career scoring leader. ... The Lightning have won five in a row against the Blue Jackets, including both games this season.

UP NEXT

The Blue Jackets and Lightning head for Columbus, where they play the second of their home-and-home series on Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) doesn't like the call as after he is called for slashing during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Credit: Jason Behnken

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) doesn't like the call as after he is called for slashing during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Credit: Jason Behnken

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) doesn't like the call as after he is called for slashing during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Credit: Jason Behnken

Credit: Jason Behnken

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrate Stamkos' goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The goal gave Stamkos 100 points this season. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Credit: Jason Behnken

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrate Stamkos' goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The goal gave Stamkos 100 points this season. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Credit: Jason Behnken

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrate Stamkos' goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The goal gave Stamkos 100 points this season. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Credit: Jason Behnken

Credit: Jason Behnken

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The goal gave Stamkos 100 points this season. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Credit: Jason Behnken

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The goal gave Stamkos 100 points this season. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Credit: Jason Behnken

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The goal gave Stamkos 100 points this season. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Credit: Jason Behnken

Credit: Jason Behnken

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) scores a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The goal gave Stamkos 100 points this season. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Credit: Jason Behnken

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) scores a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The goal gave Stamkos 100 points this season. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Credit: Jason Behnken

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) scores a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The goal gave Stamkos 100 points this season. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Credit: Jason Behnken

Credit: Jason Behnken

Combined ShapeCaption
Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Carson Meyer (55) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Credit: Jason Behnken

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Carson Meyer (55) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Credit: Jason Behnken

Combined ShapeCaption
Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Carson Meyer (55) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Credit: Jason Behnken

Credit: Jason Behnken

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) and center Brayden Point (21) get the puck from Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Credit: Jason Behnken

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) and center Brayden Point (21) get the puck from Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Credit: Jason Behnken

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) and center Brayden Point (21) get the puck from Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Credit: Jason Behnken

Credit: Jason Behnken

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and center Brayden Point (21) celebrate Stamkos' goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Credit: Jason Behnken

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and center Brayden Point (21) celebrate Stamkos' goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Credit: Jason Behnken

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and center Brayden Point (21) celebrate Stamkos' goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Credit: Jason Behnken

Credit: Jason Behnken

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save on a shot from Columbus Blue Jackets center Gustav Nyquist (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Credit: Jason Behnken

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save on a shot from Columbus Blue Jackets center Gustav Nyquist (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Credit: Jason Behnken

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save on a shot from Columbus Blue Jackets center Gustav Nyquist (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Credit: Jason Behnken

Credit: Jason Behnken

In Other News
1
Mason students circulate petition against Ohio House Bill 616, hundreds...
2
Top local news for Tuesday, April 26, 2022
3
Middletown’s economic director resigns after being on administrative...
4
$500M is cost to maintain Bengals stadium over next 20 years, firm says
5
OVI checkpoint tonight in Butler County
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top