Staffing woes force Sunday closures for capital city library

The Columbus Metropolitan Library normally employs about 870 full and part-time staff but currently has almost 160 unfilled positions, said library spokesperson Ben Zenitsky. The system furloughed more than 600 workers last year following stay-at-home orders that shuttered businesses across the state.

The library will close its downtown facility and 23 neighborhood and suburban branches on Sundays beginning next week at least through the first week of January when officials will assess the employment situation.