St. Louis takes 4-game losing streak into matchup with Cleveland

The Cardinals are 7-9 in home games. St. Louis has hit 19 home runs this season, last in the National League. Tyler O'Neill leads the team with three while slugging .328.

The Indians are 12-5 in road games. Cleveland has slugged .359 this season. Franmil Reyes leads the team with a mark of .508.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 25 hits and has 10 RBIs.

Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 36 hits and has 15 RBIs.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Andrew Miller: (left shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Genesis Cabrera: (finger), John Brebbia: (elbow), Matt Wieters: (toe).

Indians: None listed.

