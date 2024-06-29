St. Louis Cardinals square off against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday

The St. Louis Cardinals host the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Cincinnati Reds (38-44, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (42-39, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Carson Spiers (1-1, 3.45 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Cardinals: Sonny Gray (9-4, 2.81 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -129, Reds +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

St. Louis is 23-17 in home games and 42-39 overall. The Cardinals have gone 29-13 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cincinnati is 38-44 overall and 18-21 on the road. The Reds have a 6-15 record in games decided by one run.

Saturday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Cardinals hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masyn Winn has a .288 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 15 doubles, three triples and four home runs. Brendan Donovan is 16-for-39 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jonathan India leads the Reds with a .276 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 40 walks and 32 RBI. Elly De La Cruz is 13-for-41 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .261 batting average, 4.33 ERA, even run differential

Reds: 4-6, .249 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Reds: Jeimer Candelario: day-to-day (hamstring), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), Jake Fraley: day-to-day (leg), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
After delays now progress: North Pointe apartments project moves ahead...
2
Tractor Supply Company to open in Oxford, bring jobs
3
Middletown to celebrate Independence Day with multiple events
4
Cincinnati man found dead in Ross Twp. had been working in the area
5
6,500-mile pilgrimage to travel through Xenia and Lebanon, making way...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top