St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds play in game 2 of series

The St. Louis Cardinals take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Cincinnati Reds
news
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
X

St. Louis Cardinals (62-79, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (73-70, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Zack Thompson (4-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Reds: Carson Spiers (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -134, Reds +113; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has gone 35-38 in home games and 73-70 overall. The Reds are eighth in the NL with 165 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

St. Louis has a 31-39 record in road games and a 62-79 record overall. Cardinals hitters have a collective .429 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

The teams match up Saturday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Friedl leads the Reds with a .268 batting average, and has 20 doubles, six triples, 12 home runs, 35 walks and 51 RBI. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 14-for-38 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .275 batting average, and has 26 doubles, 23 home runs, 76 walks and 73 RBI. Jordan Walker is 17-for-38 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .263 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .253 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (covid), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hunter Greene: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (knee), Guillermo Zuniga: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
‘ElboPalooza’ event today in Fairfield local bands, food and more
2
Shooting, robbery in Fairfield under investigation
3
24-hour pickleball marathon nets funds that provide items for local...
4
Butler County taxing bodies could save taxpayers $39M next year
5
Pyramid Hill’s after-dark event is for families, and it has an...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top