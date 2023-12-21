St. John's defeats Xavier 81-66

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Soriano's 18 points helped St. John's defeat Xavier 81-66 on Wednesday night in the Big East Conference opener for both teams.

Soriano added 14 rebounds, five assists, and six blocks for the Red Storm (8-3). Nahiem Alleyne scored 15 points, going 6 of 11 and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Chris Ledlum was 4 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds and three steals.