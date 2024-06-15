Springer scores twice, six pitchers combine on 8-hitter as Blue Jays beat Guardians 5-0

Opener Trevor Richards allowed one hit over 2 1/3 innings, throwing 31 pitches. Tim Mayza and Zach Pop got one out each, and Bowden Francis (3-2) gave up four hits — all singles — over four innings. Génesis Cabrera worked the eighth and Nate Pearson finished Toronto’s fifth shutout.

Carlos Carrasco (2-6) lost his fourth straight decision, allowing five runs and six hits in five innings. AL Central-leading Cleveland (44-24) had won four of its previous five games.

Springer, Barger and Spencer Horwitz had RBI singles in a three-run second, Kiner-Falefa singled home Springer in the fourth and Daulton Varsho’ hit a run-scoring, double-play grounder in the fifth.

Barger went 1 for 3 with a walk in his first game since being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo Friday. He appeared in five games for Toronto earlier this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: Cleveland put 3B José Ramírez on paternity leave and recalled OF Johnathan Rodríguez from Triple-A Columbus. A five-time All-Star, Ramírez is batting .269 with a team-high 18 home runs. His 62 RBIs began the day second in in RBIs, one behind the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge. Ramírez may miss up to three days.

Blue Jays: SS Bo Bichette (right calf) was held out of the lineup and Kiner-Falefa started at shortstop.

UP NEXT

RHP José Berríos (5-5, 2.93 ERA) is scheduled to start for Toronto in Sunday’s series finale and RHP Ben Lively (6-2, 2.59) for Cleveland.

