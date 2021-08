Springer gets 4 hits, Matz wins as Jays beat Indians 8-6

Matz (9-6) gave up six hits, all singles. He walked one and struck out eight.

Mejia (1-7) came in 0-6 with a 9.24 ERA in his previous nine starts, and was immediately behind against Toronto’s potent lineup. He allowed seven hits and matched a career worst by giving up eight runs in 2 1/3 innings.

The Indians scored four in the eighth with five straight hits against left-hander Tayler Saucedo, including a three-run double by Owen Miller.

Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez and Oscar Mercado each hit a solo homer off right-hander Jordan Romano in the ninth. Ramirez's homer was his 24th, and Mercado's was his second.

Romano ended it by striking out Austin Hedges with a runner on base.

NEW IN TOWN

Six games into their Toronto return, Matz was the sixth different starting pitcher for the Blue Jays. None of the six had previously pitched for the team at Rogers Centre. The others are RHPs Ross Stripling, José Berríos and Alek Manoah, and LHPs Hyun Jin Ryu and Robbie Ray.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Joakim Soria, who made his Toronto debut Monday, was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a sore right middle finger. The move is retroactive to Aug. 3. To replace Soria, Toronto recalled Saucedo from Triple-A Buffalo.

Indians: C Roberto Perez (back spasms) was scratched from the starting lineup and replaced by Austin Hedges.

UP NEXT

Stripling (4-6, 4.75 ERA) faces Cleveland RHP Triston McKenize (1-4, 6.11) in Thursday’s series finale. McKenzie matched a career worst by allowing six runs in his previous outing Saturday against the White Sox.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette scores on a two-run double by Corey Dickerson during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jon Blacker Credit: Jon Blacker

Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette fouls the ball off of his foot during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jon Blacker Credit: Jon Blacker

Toronto Blue Jays' Steven Matz pitches against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jon Blacker Credit: Jon Blacker

Cleveland Indians' J. C. Mejia pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jon Blacker Credit: Jon Blacker

Toronto Blue Jays' Steven Matz pitches against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jon Blacker Credit: Jon Blacker