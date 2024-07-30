Spiers dominant in return, Cubs' Pearson ejected for pitch to Stephenson's head as Reds win 7-1

Pearson was ejected following a discussion by the umpires, and Counsell was tossed after he came out to argue.

TJ Friedl hit a three-run homer for the Reds and Will Benson hit a two-run shot, his career-best 12th of the season. Both came against Cubs starter Jameson Taillon (7-6), a possible trade target for contending clubs, who allowed a season-high six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. His ERA rose from 2.96 to 3.35.

Ian Happ’s first-inning single was the Cubs’ only hit off Spiers (4-2), who retired his final 12 batters in his first start since July 12. He had been sidelined with a right shoulder impingement.

Friedl's homer in the fifth made it 6-0. It was his first longball since June 14 after he missed 25 games with a right hamstring strain.

Four Reds relievers finished a three-hitter. Chicago's Michael Busch homered off Buck Farmer in the ninth.

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: RHP Adbert Alzolay (right flexor strain) didn't recover well from his start on Tuesday and will return to Chicago to be evaluated by doctors.

Reds: RHP Yosver Zulueta was optioned to Triple-A Louisville to make room for Spiers.

UP NEXT

Left-hander Justin Steele (2-4, 3.08 ERA) goes for the Cubs against the Reds' Frankie Montas (4-8, 5.01).

