Speeding SUV driver sought after 2 carjackings, kidnapping

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tried to stop the speeding SUV on Interstate 75 south near Franklin Township shortly after 11:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. Authorities say the driver left the interstate in Monroe and pulled into a supermarket parking lot, where his 21-year-old passenger left the vehicle and was taken into custody.

The driver fled but the SUV became disabled in Turtle Creek Township, and the driver fled and carjacked a car with two minor children in the back seat, authorities said. Police say one of the children was freed in Lebanon and the second was let out in Mason, authorities said.