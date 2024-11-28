Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles and the Youngstown State Penguins meet in Bayamon, Puerto Rico

The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles face the Youngstown State Penguins at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago
Youngstown State Penguins (4-2) vs. Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-1)

Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana plays Youngstown State at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

The Screaming Eagles are 5-1 in non-conference play. Southern Indiana is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Penguins have a 4-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Youngstown State leads the Horizon with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Sophia Gregory averaging 3.0.

Southern Indiana makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than Youngstown State has allowed to its opponents (34.1%). Youngstown State has shot at a 37.2% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vanessa Shafford averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.

Jewel Watkins is averaging 14.8 points for the Penguins.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

