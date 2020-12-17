South Florida hangs on for 74-71 win over Cincinnati

Tari Eason,hit a 3-pointer with 41 seconds remaining to pull the Bearcats to 73-71. Michael Durr split a pair of free throws for the Bulls and Cincinnati's Jeremiah Davenport missed a 3-pointer to end it.

Durr finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Xavier Castaneda also had 14 points for South Florida (5-2, 1-0 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. David Collins added 11 points.