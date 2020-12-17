X

South Florida hangs on for 74-71 win over Cincinnati

Alexis Yetna had 16 points and 12 rebounds, leading South Florida to a 74-71 win against Cincinnati in an American Athletic Conference opener

CINCINNATI (AP) — Alexis Yetna had 16 points and 12 rebounds, leading South Florida to a 74-71 win against Cincinnati on Wednesday night in an American Athletic Conference opener.

Tari Eason,hit a 3-pointer with 41 seconds remaining to pull the Bearcats to 73-71. Michael Durr split a pair of free throws for the Bulls and Cincinnati's Jeremiah Davenport missed a 3-pointer to end it.

Durr finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Xavier Castaneda also had 14 points for South Florida (5-2, 1-0 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. David Collins added 11 points.

Keith Williams had 15 points for the Bearcats (2-3, 0-1). Chris Vogt added 13 points and three assists. Eason, a 6-8 freshman from Seattle, had 13 points including a dunk early in the second half. He also had nine rebounds.

