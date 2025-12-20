South Carolina Upstate visits Youngstown State following Carroll's 31-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -7.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts South Carolina Upstate after Cris Carroll scored 31 points in Youngstown State's 80-77 overtime loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Penguins are 4-0 in home games. Youngstown State is sixth in the Horizon League scoring 80.2 points while shooting 48.6% from the field.

The Spartans have gone 2-5 away from home. South Carolina Upstate scores 79.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

Youngstown State makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than South Carolina Upstate has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). South Carolina Upstate has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carroll is scoring 16.4 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Penguins. Bryson Dawkins is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Smith is averaging 5.4 points, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Spartans. Mason Bendinger is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

