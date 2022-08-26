South Carolina to retire DE Jadeveon Clowney's No. 7 jersey

Clowney's most memorable college moment came in the Outback Bowl after his sophomore season when he tackled Michigan runner Vincent Hill in the backfield, popped off Hill's helmet and recovered the fumble he forced.

Clowney was selected No. 1 overall by the Houston Texans in the 2014 NFL draft.

He's entering his ninth season as a pro and second with the Browns.

Clowney is the first football player to have his jersey retired since South Carolina receiver Sterling Sharpe was honored in 1987.

___

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, back left, and tight end David Njoku pose with a member of the U.S. Coast Guard after the NFL football team's training camp ended for the day Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

FILE - South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) celebrates with fans after defeating Clemson 31-17 in an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2013, in Columbia, S.C. Cleveland defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will have his college jersey retired at South Carolina's season opener with Georgia State on Sept. 3. The school announced the retirement of Clowney's No. 7 on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)