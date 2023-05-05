X

South Carolina adds JUCO player of year in Sakima Walker

news
1 hour ago
South Carolina and women's basketball coach Dawn Staley are adding the junior college player of the year 6-foot-5 Sakima Walker

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley is adding junior college player of the year Sakima Walker to her roster.

Walker posted on social media Friday she was joining the Gamecocks. They lost seven seniors, including three-time All-American Aliyah Boston from this season's Final Four team.

The 6-foot-5 Walker spent her first two years in college at Rutgers before transferring to Northwest Florida State College, where she helped the team win the junior college national title this season.

Walker, from Columbus, Ohio, was named the NJCAA Division I women's player of the year. She averaged 16.7 points and 8.2 rebounds in 32 games last season.

Walker is the second transfer added by Staley, including Oregon guard Te-Hina Paopao.

Along with Boston, leading scorer Zia Cooke, defensive stopper Brea Beal and starters Victaria Saxton and Kierra Fletcher have left the program for the WNBA or completed their eligibility.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

In Other News
1
Free digital skills training for local small businesses at Miami...
2
10 places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, according to Travel Butler County
3
Ross Intermediate School closed after vehicle crashes into building
4
Lesourdsville West Chester Road is next on BCEO’s road closures list
5
25th Flying Pig Marathon this weekend, age policy updated after...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top