Soto scores tiebreaking run in 8th as Mets prevent sweep by Reds

Ryne Stanek earned his second save with a scoreless ninth.

Edwin Díaz (5-0) blew a save opportunity for the second time this season when he plunked Spencer Steer with a pitch to force home the tying run in the eighth. Díaz then struck out Tyler Stephenson to leave the bases loaded.

Brandon Nimmo had an RBI single in the third and No. 9 hitter Luisangel Acuña gave the Mets a 2-1 lead with a run-scoring double in the fifth.

Elly De La Cruz hit an RBI single in the first for the Reds.

Mets left-hander David Peterson allowed an unearned run in six innings. Fellow All-Star Andrew Abbott gave up two runs in six innings for Cincinnati.

Key moment

It was Torrens' first RBI in a Mets victory since he had two in an 8-1 win over Colorado on June 7.

Key stats

The bottom four Mets batters went 4 for 13 with two RBIs. … Reds center fielder TJ Friedl was plunked four times in the series and has been hit by a pitch six times in his last five games. He was hit by a pitch just five times in his first 91 games.

Up next

The Mets continue a six-game homestand Monday night, when RHP Kodai Senga (7-3, 1.39 ERA) starts against Los Angeles Angels LHP Tyler Anderson (2-6, 4.34).

The Reds head to Washington, where RHP Brady Singer (7-7, 4.32 ERA) opposes Nationals RHP Jake Irvin (7-5, 4.58).

