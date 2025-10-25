Sorsby throws 2 TD passes, runs for a score in No. 21 Cincinnati's 41-20 win over Baylor

Brendan Sorsby threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to help No. 21 Cincinnati beat Baylor 41-20 on Saturday
Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) looks for an open teammate during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Baylor, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson)

By JEFF WALLNER – Associated Press
1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Brendan Sorsby threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to help No. 21 Cincinnati beat Baylor 41-20 on Saturday.

The Bearcats (7-1, 5-0 Big 12) have won seven straight for the first time since 2021 when they reached the College Football Playoff.

Baylor (4-4, 2-3) trailed 24-0 late in the first half, then cut it to 27-20 early in the fourth quarter behind two touchdown passes and a rushing TD by Sawyer Robertson.

Sorsby's 23-yard TD run capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive that took more than seven minutes to make it 34-20 with six minutes left. It was Sorsby's fourth TD run of 20 or more yards this season.

Cincinnati started fast again Saturday.

The Bears got a third-down stop on the Bearcats' first possession, but a pass-interference penalty gave Cincinnati a first down. A 1-yard touchdown run by Tawee Walker capped an 81-yard drive to put the Bearcats ahead 7-0.

After a sack on third down resulted in a Baylor punt, Cincinnati drove 66 yards in 10 plays and Evan Pryor's 5-yard TD run made the score 14-0.

Josh Cameron's catch and fumble for the game's first turnover led to Sorsby's 6-yard TD pass to Cyrus Allen that made it 24-0 with 2:34 left in the half.

The takeaways

Baylor: Robertson came into the game leading the nation in passing yards and passing TDs, but the Bearcats held him to a season-low 137 yards passing.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats remained tied with BYU for first place in the Big 12. BYU beat Iowa State 41-27 on Saturday. Cincinnati hosts BYU on Nov. 22.

Up next

Baylor: Hosts UCF on Saturday.

Cincinnati: At Utah on Saturday.

