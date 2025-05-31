Soriano's tosses 6 scoreless innings as Angels beat Guardians 4-1 in Trout's return

Cleveland's José Ramírez had his 21-game hitting streak snapped. He drew a walk in the eighth inning to extend his on-base streak to 26 games.

The Guardians, who have dropped four of their last five, avoided a shutout on Nolan Jones' RBI single to right with two outs in the ninth.

It was the third time this season Soriano (4-5) has gone at least six innings and not allowed a run. The right-hander allowed only four hits with two strikeouts and four walks.

Trout, activated off the injured list after he missed 26 games due to a bone bruise on his left knee, lined out to Ramírez at third in his first at-bat before he lined a base hit to left-center in the fourth inning.

Adell singled to right with one out in the second to drive in Soler, who drew a walk off Luis Ortiz (2-6) to lead off the inning.

The Halos added a pair of runs in the seventh when Scott Kingery scored on a passed ball and Soler had a run-scoring single to center.

Key moment

The Guardians had the bases loaded with two outs in the fourth inning, but Soriano got Gabriel Arias to chase a 98 mph sinker for the strikeout.

Key stat

Trout went 1 for 5 and batted fifth as the designated hitter. It was the first time since Sept. 26, 2011, the three-time American League MVP started a game hitting lower than third.

Up next

RHP Kyle Hendricks (2-6, 5.23 ERA) goes for the Angels while RHP Slade Cecconi (1-1, 3.27 ERA) takes the mound for the Guardians.

