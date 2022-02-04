Some Ohio State sex abuse survivors appeal lawsuit dismissal

Two appeals filed Wednesday in the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals say most victims only recognized they had experienced abuse when widespread publicity about Strauss' actions emerged in 2018.

“An accomplished sexual abuser, Strauss groomed his victims into believing his examinations were normal and medically appropriate,” according to the appeals filed by attorneys representing 118 victims.

“Many Plaintiffs also alleged that they believed Strauss’ conduct could not be sexual abuse because his invasive exams were common knowledge among their teammates and coaches, and yet Strauss faced no repercussions; OSU granted him nearly unfettered access to students,” the attorneys said.

Ohio State officials contend the university took the allegations seriously, had a law firm investigate, responded with transparency and empathy, made changes to prevent and address sexual misconduct, and tried to do the right thing through settlement offers.

The university has reached settlement agreements totaling $57.8 million with 232 survivors through a mediation process and the university’s individual settlement program, and will continue to cover the cost of professionally certified counseling services and treatment for anyone affected by Strauss.

Three cases filed more recently, involving dozens of plaintiffs, are still pending. Ohio State has argued those should be dismissed, too.