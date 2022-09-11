Smith's 3 TD passes help Miami (Ohio) beat RMU 31-14

Smith passed for 155 yards and three touchdowns with an interception and Hippenhammer finished with four receptions for 54 yards. Seven different Miami players combined for the Redhawks' 218 yards rushing on 41 carries.

Anthony Purge scored on a 2-yard run to give Robert Morris (0-2) a 7-3 lead less than 5 minutes into the game but Smith hit Luke Bolden for a 17-yard touchdown with 3:42 left in the first quarter and Miami led the rest of the way.