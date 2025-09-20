Smart hits game-winning field goal, Dayton downs Robert Morris 17-14

Shine put Robert Morris back in front with a 9-yard touchdown run in the third for a 14-7 lead. The Flyers pulled even early in the fourth when Schondelmyer hit Luke Hansen on a 26-yard catch and run. After the Dayton defense forced a punt, the Flyers drove inside the 5 and Smart split the uprights for the win.

Schondelmyer finished 13 of 20 for the Flyers (2-1) with 194 yards passing, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Mason Hackett rushed 18 times for 97 yards. Michael Mussari led Dayton with three catches for 52 yards, and Ethan Thulin added a 45-yard grab that flipped field position.

Robert Morris played three different quarterbacks and completed 10 of 25 passes for 115 yards without a touchdown. Shine carried 16 times for 54 yards and both scores as the Colonials ran for 148 yards.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football