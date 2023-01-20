journal-news logo
X

Small plane vanishes near NY airport; search is ongoing

news
36 minutes ago
A search is under way after a small plane disappeared while approaching a suburban New York airport, and a search was under way

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A small plane disappeared while approaching a suburban New York airport Thursday evening, and a search was under way, authorities said.

Preliminary information indicates the pilot of a single-engine Beechcraft A36 reported possible engine issues before air traffic controllers lost radio and radar contact with the plane around 6:15 p.m. near the Westchester County Airport, Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Elizabeth Isham Cory said.

The plane was flying from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to the Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio, with an unknown number of people aboard, Cory said. She said the aircraft lost contact with controllers less than two miles (3 km) from the Westchester airport. It's near White Plains, about 39 miles (63 km) north of JFK.

Emergency responders including Westchester police and firefighters were combing through nearby woods and a reservoir later Thursday, but nothing had been found so far, police spokesperson Kieran O’Leary said.

“There’s a search under way to determine what happened with that aircraft,” he said.

In Other News
1
House, car in Trenton hit by gunfire
2
Talawanda girls basketball coach Mary Jo Huismann earns her 750th...
3
Multiple University of Cincinnati students threatened by suspect being...
4
One play changes game for Sam Hubbard Foundation: $30K raised since...
5
Area gas prices spike to $3.49, second jump of the new year
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top